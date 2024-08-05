The Epic Wednesdays are a series of family-friendly events celebrating the spirit of the international sporting competition currently underway in Paris.

Each event at the shopping centre in Stephenson Road West, will include themed activities, creative crafts, competitions and more, while supporting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

In August, there will be three events, on August 7, 14 and 21, where families can discover the science behind the Olympics, a journey through host cities and explore French culture.

Click the image above for more local events (Image: staff)

The Epic Wednesdays will run from 11am to 4pm and the free tickets for the spectacles can be found online.