Clacton Shopping Village is hosting Olympics' themed events for families this summer.
The Epic Wednesdays are a series of family-friendly events celebrating the spirit of the international sporting competition currently underway in Paris.
Each event at the shopping centre in Stephenson Road West, will include themed activities, creative crafts, competitions and more, while supporting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.
In August, there will be three events, on August 7, 14 and 21, where families can discover the science behind the Olympics, a journey through host cities and explore French culture.
The Epic Wednesdays will run from 11am to 4pm and the free tickets for the spectacles can be found online.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here