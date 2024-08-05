During a press conference in Downing Street on Thursday, Sir Keir Starmer condemned far right rioters, who he blamed for coming in from outside to cause disturbances after the fatal stabbings in Southport.

He also announced a new national response to the violent disorder.

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader, expressed his disagreement with the Prime Minister’s view in a statement on Thursday evening.

He said: “So, the Prime Minister tonight reacting to what has happened over the course of the last 48 hours, his conclusion, very simple, it’s all the far right.

“As if they’re causing all of the problems. No, the far right are a reaction to fear, to discomfort, to unease, that is out there, shared by tens of millions of people.

“Let me be clear. I don’t support street violence. I don’t support thuggery in any way at all.

“But I am worried, not just about the events in Southport but about societal decline that is happening in our country.”

The Clacton MP called for harsher sentences, warning things could get out of hand in the coming weeks.

“Law and order, folks, on our streets is breaking down. This Prime Minister hasn’t got an earthly clue how to deal with it,” he said.

“We need to start getting tough. We need to use stop-and-search regardless of the colour of the skin of anyone that gets stopped.

“We need tougher prison sentences for anybody carrying a knife. We need, folks, to get real.

“Because I tell you what. What you’ve seen on the streets of Hartlepool, of London, of Southport is nothing to what could happen over the course of the next few weeks.

“Let’s have proper law and order. But Mr Starmer, just to blame a few far right thugs, to say that’s the root of our problems doesn’t work.”