The 5k walk will take place for the sixth year on Saturday October 12 and will start and finish at the Baby Loss Awareness Remembrance Ribbon Display which is at the memorial Garden by the top promenade at Clacton pier.

Family and friends are encouraged to walk or sponsor others in support of Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity, which provides support to anyone affected by the death of a baby.

Sands also promotes research to reduce the loss of babies’ lives and share information about stillbirth and neonatal death.

Starting at Clacton Pier, the walk will then continue along the Clacton Seafront before a slope that brings the route outside The Kingscliff before the final walk back along the top promenade.

‘Ribbon Run’ is a sponsored run, walk or jog where thousands of people come together to remember their babies and raise funds for Sands

The walk is free to take part in, and you can also sponsor others at this link https://fundraising.sands.org.uk/fundraisers/clactononsearibbonrunwalk

10am is the start time for the walk with the meet-up time being at 9.45 am.