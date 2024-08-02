Judges Dale Hector and Alan Hulme visited Frinton early on Monday morning to mark Frinton in Bloom's entry for the Britain in Bloom 2024 finals.

The judges met the mayor of the Frinton Mark Cossens and members of the many organisations sponsors and volunteers who are responsible for the stunning displays.

They then took on a tour of the town by the chairman of Frinton in Bloom David Foster.

The route started at The Spinney taking in work covering the Town Council, the District Council and Essex County Council gardens.

Arches - Gun Garden through the Friendship Arches (Image: MARTIN LEECH)

The work in these gardens was undertaken by the volunteers and members of the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, Horticultural Society, Frinton Residents Association, Rotary, and the Frinton Chamber of Commerce and Businesses as well as other residents.

The tour ended at the entrance to Frinton at the display to celebrate 60 years of Britain in Bloom with a colourful floral and information notice board.

The judges enjoyed a buffet in the Railway Cottage Garden for lunch before being taken to Frinton to go onto their next tone Stonehouse, before departing to Northern Ireland to visit Randalstown.

The Britain in Bloom Awards Ceremony is on Monday October 21 at the Old Trafford Stadium Conference Suite.