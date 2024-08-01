Melody Bull, 14, went missing on Tuesday evening (July 30).

Melody is described as 5’6ft, has black hair, is of slim build, and was last seen wearing blue sliders, black shorts, and a white tube top.

She had spent the day in Clacton with friends and wanted to stay out.

Melody phoned her parents, Chris and Tina Bull, at around 9pm outside what they believe was Clacton Train Station.

Area - Clacton Train Station

When Mr Bull travelled to Braintree Station to pick her up at 10pm he found she was not on a train.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, they received a message from Melody who said she is staying with a friend.

On Wednesday, Melody’s parents say her snapchat location pinged at a McDonalds in Holloway Road, Islington, London.

She was reported missing to police and her parents believe she went to London with two people she does not know.

Investigation - an Essex Police officer (Image: Newsquest)

According to Mr Bull, Melody has gone missing before in the past but not to this extent.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the family say they were told by Essex Police she had been in Southend on Wednesday night.

Mr and Mrs Bull were showed bodycam imagery of a girl who was stopped by the police in Southend, she had given her full name and mother’s name.

The Southend officers did not know she was missing and let her go.

Mr and Mrs Bull say Melody’s phone is out of battery, she has no money, and they are worried for her safety.

Melody Bull has been missing since Tuesday (Image: Chris and Tina Bull)

Mr Bull says she has links to Colchester, Braintree, Clacton, Witham, and London.

He said: “She has not contacted anyone, the last thing we heard was Wednesday.

“It was her, and they let her go, they didn’t know she was missing at 7pm in Southend.

“Yesterday we were worried as sin, we didn’t know what to do.

“It’s a needle in a haystack, we thought she was in London but apparently, she was in Southend.

“She has no money, her phone has been dead for 24 hours, at least it was a relief to see a photo and know she is alive and well but we don’t know where.

“Her little sisters are very worried. We want just want her back safe and sound.”

Essex Police has been contacted for a comment.