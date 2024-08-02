Essex's main roads include the A12 and M25 alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, August 2

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junctions 16 and 13 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm to 5am.

Also, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5.30am for tunnel works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 28 from 11pm until 5.30am for major scheme works.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, August 3

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 5am for contraflow works.

Additionally, on the QEII bridge southbound there will be a carriageway closure from 10pm until 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 31 from 10pm until 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, August 4

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.