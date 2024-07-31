Police were called by paramedics to Retort Close at 11.30pm on Monday, where a woman was found with serious injuries which were described as life-threatening.

She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of doctors at the Royal London Hospital, she died in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the woman involved at this time.

“While our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident continues, we would ask that the privacy of the woman’s family is respected.”

Essex Police confirmed officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Two dogs have been seized from the address, and one of these dogs is believed to have been involved in the incident.

While police have been unable to confirm the exact breed, the dogs seized are not a banned breed.