A number of ambulances and fire engines were spotted in Hayes Road, Clacton, this morning (July 31).

Officials have now confirmed a man was taken to Colchester Hospital for further care after a medical episode.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called just before 6.30am with reports of a medical emergency at an address on Hayes Road in Clacton.

“Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, three hazardous area response team vehicles and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Essex County Fire and Rescue Service were also called to assist.

“One patient, an adult male, was transported to Colchester Hospital for further care.”