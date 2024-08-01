Volunteers organising Walton Carnival have made the difficult decision to call off this year’s festivities.

In a statement, the group said: “We've had to write many of these sort of statuses over the past few years but they never get any easier.

"The small group of volunteers who made up this year's carnival committee, just four of us, have had to make some serious difficult decisions.”

During the Covid pandemic, the events calendar was completely thrown off, as social distancing measures made public gatherings impossible at times.

Bagpipes - The sound of Scotland rang out through the Walton streets in 2019 (Photo by Yvonne Ivy)

The committee also has been facing increased costs and increased standards in health and safety, which also put pressure on the group and its resources, while volunteer numbers have shrunk.

The statement says: “To give everyone an idea of what we are up against, to hold the carnival and minimise the risks to public safety we need something in the region of 90 volunteers with a committee of at least 30.

"All of these people need a level of training and DBS checks.

“With this in mind, the committee have made what will be an unpopular decision that, like since Covid, there will be no Walton Carnival this year.”

The constant shortage of volunteers has made it difficult for the group to take on the "monumental task" of running the carnival, saying it is “no longer sustainable”.

The statement says: “With this in mind the committee not only decided not to have a carnival this year, but to disband the Walton Carnival committee indefinitely.

Court - 2019's carnival court Queen Faye Mason, Princesses Gracie-Mae, Aaliya Roe and Summer Oxley, RoseBud Ava Mallett and Prince Lucas Abernethy (Photo by Yvonne Ivy)

“We will still operate for a short time to finalise current contractual obligations we have, but in a few short months time the Walton Carnival Association will cease to exist.”

Ideas to bring back the event have been discussed but a return would be "a few years away at best”, the group said.

The Sunday bingo launched to raise funds for the carnival will remain, but be rebranded to raise funds for other causes in the area.