Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Jacko

Jacko (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - 12 years old

Breed - Parson Jack Russell Terrier

Colour - White and Tan

If you want to adopt Jacko you can view their full profile here.

Jacko came into the care of the RSPCA after his elderly owner was no longer able to care for his needs.

He is currently sharing his foster home with other animals, but he would prefer to be the only animal in his new home.

Jacko can at times become anxious and a bit confused but the RSPCA are hoping a calm home will help him settle.

Merlin

Merlin (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Saluki crossbreed

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Merlin you can view their full profile here.

Merlin arrived at the RSPCA from a neighbouring pound as an unclaimed stray, severely underweight but otherwise in good spirits.

He is described as a "joy" to take on a walk and enjoys doing so alongside four-legged companions.

Merlin could potentially share his new home with another energetic dog pending introductions, and would like to find a new place with a garden so he can burn off some energy.

Freddie

Freddie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Freddie you can view their full profile here.

Freddie is described as a "loving gentle soul who enjoys a fuss" and he is looking to find his forever home.

His favourite things in life include chin scratches, treats and playing with toys.

The RSPCA adds: "Following a road traffic accident Freddie suffered from a broken tail, that unfortunately had to be amputated. Due the high fracture on the tail it left Freddie partially incontinent.

"Freddie will try to get to a litter tray, and often makes it, but sometimes he has accidents outside the litter tray without noticing, he often cleans himself, but does need a bit of help sometimes in that department."

Daisy and Dom

Daisy and Dom (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Daisy) and Male (Dom)

Age - Not stated

Breed - Lionhead and Double Coat Lionhead

Colour - Brown and White

If you want to adopt Daisy and Dom you can view their full profile here.

Daisy and Dom are described as "an inseparable duo of adorable rabbits" who are looking to find a home together.

Overall, Daisy is the more outgoing one and will eagerly come over for a bit of fuss, whilst Dom is more reserved.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Adopting Daisy and Dom means providing a loving home to two creatures who'll bring endless joy and companionship into your life.

"Their story is ready to continue with you, and together, you'll create a tapestry of new, joyous memories. Don't miss your chance to welcome this delightful pair into your heart and home."