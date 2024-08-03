St Johns Close in Colchester will shut from its junction with St Johns Road to its junction with Evergreen Drive.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 12 for 26 days and is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Throughout the closure, a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restriction will also be in place.

Other roads in Colchester are also set to shut in the coming weeks.

Honeysuckle Way will close from a point approximately 45m north east of its junction with Acacia Avenue for a distance of approximately 50m in a north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 13 for just one day while new pole installation works are undertaken by Openreach.

Station Way will close from its junction with Brick Kiln Road for a distance of approximately 65m in both directions.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 27 for two nights from 11pm to 6am while bridge inspection works are undertaken by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

Roads in the Tendring district are also set for closure.

Three roads in Walton will be shutting on the same day on August 12.

Church Road will close from its junction with Walton Road to its junction with West Street.

The closure is scheduled for two days while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

As well as this, Thorns Way and Modlen Road are scheduled for a more lengthy closure.

Thorns Way will shut from its junction with Ockendon Way for a distance of approximately 120m in a southerly direction.

Meanwhile, Modlen Road will shut from its junction with Thorns Way for a distance of approximately 20m in an easterly direction.

The closures are scheduled for 20 days while gas main works are undertaken by Cadent.

Elsewhere in Tendring, Clacton Road is set for a lengthy nighttime closure.

The road, in Mistley, will close from the junctions with Horsley Cross Roundabout for a distance of approximately 200m in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 27 for 11 nights each from 7pm to 5am.

It is required for the safety of the public and workforce while drainage works are undertaken by Walker Construction Ltd.

Moving onto the Braintree district, a road is set for a similar lengthy overnight closure.

The Street in Bradwell will close from its junction with A120 for a distance of approximately 40m in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 13 for ten nights from 8pm to 5am while drainage works are undertaken by National Highways.

In Shalford, Shalford Green is closing from its junction with Garretts Lane to its junction with Victoria Hill for nine days.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 12 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Another week-long closure is heading to Witham.

Chalks Road will close from a point approximately 55m west of its junction with Braintree Road for a distance of approximately 25m in a westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 27 for seven days while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Lastly, in the Maldon district, Waterside Road in Bradwell-on-Sea will close from its junction with Woodyards to its junction with Trusses Road on August 27.

Resurfacing works by Portflair will see it shut for two days.