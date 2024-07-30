OFFICERS have secured a total of 69 charges of shop theft and two of assaulting a retail worker against a total of 26 people in the past fortnight.
They made a total of 44 arrests for shop theft in Essex between July 15 and July 28.
Twelve people have been bailed to allow further investigations to be carried out, two people cautioned and no further action will be taken against four of those arrested.
Ten people were arrested across the Southend district, nine in each of the Chelmsford and Thurrock districts, six in each of the Colchester and Tendring districts three in Harlow and one in Basildon.
Our officers have made 99 arrests for shop theft in the past four weeks.
Between January 1 and July 28 2024, that figure rises to 819.
