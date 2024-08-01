During the cabinet meeting on July 26, Tendring Council agreed to make way for a Project Delivery Unit, to increase the capacity of the council and ensure projects underway will be delivered “more effectively”.

The developments include Clacton Hub, Dovercourt Library and Kingsway Improvement with help from the government’s Levelling Up fund.

Other projects include capital regeneration such as at Carnarvon Terrace, in Clacton, and Milton Road and Victoria Street in Dovercourt.

The new unit will lend expertise on issues such as project management, capital delivery, procurement, finance and legalities.

Councillor Ivan Henderson said: “This council has been successful in securing significant funding from various sources to deliver ambitious, transformational projects across the district.

Councillor - Ivan Henderson proposed making the money available (Image: Maria Fowler)

“These projects aim to improve the quality of life economic growth and social cohesion in our communities, especially in Clacton, Jaywick and Dovercourt, where some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities lie.

“However, delivering these projects also opposes considerable challenges and risks for the council as they require a high level of expertise, capacity and governance.”

Following the recent change in government, cabinet member Paul Honeywood voiced concerns whether promised funds by the previous government would still arrive in Tendring.

Chief executive Ian Davidson said the budget for the unit would be scalable and would be amended in the case of funds not being delivered.

He said: “Doing this means that we are better ready to do it rather than getting the money and thinking, ‘Oh, how do we get a team in place to do it’.”