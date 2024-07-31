Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight will offer seminars and talks to upskill and share best practices for business owners in the area.

Run by Tendring Council, the event will see expert speakers covering topics on digital marketing and women in business, as well as specific industries such as tourism, town centre businesses and creative and cultural arts.

Ivan Henderson, portfolio holder for economic growth, regeneration and tourism urged businesses to mark their calendars for upcoming events.

“Our Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to share leading practices, form new relationships and learn new methods to facilitate growth,” Mr Henderson said.

“The schedule provides a diverse range of activities for everyone, and I am excited to engage with local firms and honour their achievements.”

The series will start on September 23 and run to October 2, including the annual Jobs and Skills Fair.

Businesses that want to get involved in the fair can email the Economic Growth Team at tendring4growth@tendringdc.gov.uk

Details on the event times and how to book a place will be released in the coming weeks.