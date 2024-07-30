The attraction staged the first free firework extravaganza of the school holidays as crowds flocked to the venue.

Both Saturday and Sunday saw families enjoying their time as pier bosses are hoping that business will remain steady with better weather.

General Manager Harry Peek said it was a welcome change in the weather that made the real difference.

Happy - General Manager Harry Peek was happy about the turnout of the weekend (Image: Clacton Pier)

“It’s no coincidence that when we get a good forecast followed by wall to wall sunshine that we see a big increase in visitors heading for the coast,” he said.

“Hopefully other attractions and businesses in the town and district also felt the effects and enjoyed a boost in trade.

“It has taken a long time for summer to arrive; we hope it is here to stay for the rest of the school holidays and we can pick up from a relatively slow start to the season.”

Mr Peek added that there was a real buzz around the attraction and lots of smiling faces.

The event also saw free live music from Lee Rutter and Tailfeathers, as rides remained open until 10pm on Saturday.

Mr Peek said: “The fireworks went down really well with crowds packed on the end of the pier and along the seafront and promenade.

Pier - The pier's firework displays are a fan favourite (Image: Clacton Pier)

“This first one of the school summer holidays was a huge thank you to all who voted for us in the Muddy Stilettos Awards and are voting for us in the UK Theme Parks Awards 2024.”

Further fireworks displays with live music will take place on August 3, 10 and 17

The pier will also host a free fireworks extravaganza in support of this year’s Clacton Air Show on August 22 following the night flights.

A further display in August has been scheduled for the 25.

Anyone wanting to vote for the pier in the UK Theme Park Awards has until September 1 to register their support at https://ukthemeparkawards.com/vote