Tendring’s beaches saw visitors from across Essex and further afield arrived to enjoy the beach and waves.

According to the beach patrol team, staff have been busy, removing 337 people off of groynes, breakwaters and rocks.

They also attended 13 emergency service visits after calling 999 for numerous incidents and moving 88 people away from around or under the piers.

Additionally, the team of lifeguards performed multiple rescues on their jet ski, rescue boards and by swimming and were tasked to aid a major incident by the coastguard.

Safety advice was given 150 times to swimmers, who swam or took out inflatables too far away from the beach.

In a statement, the team said: “With crowd levels picking up hugely, and temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees, we please ask that you listen to safety messaging along the coastline - and if you get into difficulty – float to live.”

Tendring Council employs a team of beach lifeguards to ensure safety for thousands of visitors and residents in Clacton, Frinton, Walton, Dovercourt and Brightlingsea over the summer months.