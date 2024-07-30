Amelia Waterman, 10, attends Rolph Primary School in Thorpe Le Soken and learnt to swim at the Harwich and Dovercourt and Parkeston Swimming Club about two years ago.

The youngster, from Beaumont-cum-Moze, is now hoping to give back to the swimming club.

Her Nanny Penny Waterman said: “Amelia couldn’t swim at all, she was shy, reserved, and a bit unsure that she could do anything.

“Since she learned to swim, her confidence has grown, and now she has taken part in galas and is in the training squad.”

Penny added: "Amelia loves her swimming and wants to help whereever she can."

Sporty - Amelia Waterman (Image: Submitted)

To give back to the swimming club, Amelia chose to do a sponsored walk which was supported by all her family as well as the club who said it would be “lovely”.

Amelia, who is now in the Greek Island of Syros with her nanny, walked 50 miles in seven days – half of her 100-mile target – and has further raised £440 as of writing, for the club.

The youngster gets up at about 6pm so she can avoid walking in the hottest weather, walking between five to nine miles depending on factors including the weather.

Amelia, who also walked for charity before climbing Ben Nevis when she was seven, will be in Greece for another month.

Fundraising - Amelia Waterman walking for the Harwich Swimming Club in Syros (Image: Submitted)

Amelia has also joined a swimming club in Greece, swimming about five times a week.

Nanny Penny added: “She wants to take it as far as she can.

‘She’s been watching the Olympics, with her goal to get there, and she is working hard and doing best.”

Harwich Swimming Club (HDPSC) offers swimming at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles and runs squads and groups for all levels of swimming and training from toddlers onwards.

Harwich Swimming Club is also a non-profitable organisation with all the coaches and club personnel being volunteers, while all all teachers and coaches are Amateur Swimming Association qualified.

To donate to Amelia’s fundraising for the Harwich Swimming club go to her Gofundme page at https://gofund.me/7961c0c5