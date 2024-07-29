Nial McPartland, 23, of no fixed abode, breached his restraining order the day he finished his previous sentence and has been returned to jail.

He was released from prison on Thursday May 23, and as part of his previous sentence he had been banned from entering Clacton under the terms of a restraining order.

However, on Thursday afternoon he immediately attempted to enter the town.

Officers from Essex Police’s domestic abuse problem solving team received reports he was on a train and spotted him on the platform in Clacton before chasing him and arresting him on the street.

He was charged with harassment under the breach of his court order, and recalled to prison.

McPartland appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday May 24 and pleaded guilty to the breach, and was sentenced to four months at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday July 26.

Detective Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson said: “This work by our officers is a perfect example of the lengths we go to to protect victims of domestic abuse.

“The court order McPartland was given was explicit – he was not to enter Clacton.

“Our officers were prepared and made this arrest outside the town’s train station, stopping him from reaching anyone in the town.

“We are constantly working to prevent domestic violence and manage offender behaviour to break the cycle of abuse the fuel.”