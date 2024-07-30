IT was eyes to the sky as colourful kites delighted young and old.
The Essex Wildlife Trust welcomed the East Anglian Kite Flyers for their annual two-day kite display and workshop at the at the Naze education and visitor centre in Old Hall Lane.
Throughout a sunny weekend, the workshop was a huge success with children making and decorating their own kites before flying them outside on the greensward.
Unfortunately, the lack of wind made it difficult to keep the kites up on the air on Saturday, but around Sunday lunchtime, the wind shifted and took them to the skies.
More than 200 kites were made over the weekend and the Wildlife Trust’s cafe sold out of food, with many people enjoying their food picnicking in the sun.
The kite club, which has inflatable kites measuring more than 20 metres in length, was happy with the outcome and leaving the Naze with many smiling faces.
