Gary Henderson, 45, has been a teacher since 2003 at the Clacton County High School, and rejoined the school after teaching at a primary school for a couple of years.

Besides being regularly active during PE lessons, Mr Henderson is also keeping fit through different sports challenges, including running the London Marathon.

And recently he has completed the 4x4x48 challenge by a former US Navy Seal, David Goggin.

Challenge - Gary described running through Frinton at night as eerie (Image: Gary Henderson)

Mr Henderson said: “The plan was to do this challenge last year, when I was 44, but I got injured during a football match at the school and had to put it off and try again this summer.

“I did this in memory of my friend, who died from pancreatic cancer when he was only 37.”

While taking on the challenge of running four miles every four hours in 48 hours between July 23 and 25, Mr Henderson raised vital funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

His students at the Walton Road school were sceptic of his attempt, once he explained what his goal was.

“Some of them asked me ‘Why would you do that?’ and I told them it was about having a physical and mental challenge and that I wanted to raise money.”

And even for a PE teacher and active person like him, the challenge had its toll on him.

He said: “There were times when I really doubted it. But then I had people message me ‘I will run with you’ and that helped a lot.

“It really showed that when things aren’t going well, there others are there to help you and get through it.”

Support - Teddy, 8, supported his father during the last run (Image: Gary Henderson)

During the challenge, Mr Henderson slept in a tent in his Frinton garden, something he enjoyed the least, being 6’3 tall.

For the future, he aspires to take on more challenges, maybe together with his family, to raise money for charity again.

He added: “It was amazing to raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer charity, because I lost a close friend at only 37. Other people in my family who have cancer and survived it and others who did not.

“It is in memory of those people, and I hope the money can help the charity and other families.”