The Mad About Theatre Company are staging their summer school and inviting young people between the ages of seven and 16 to take part.

The summer school will help them explore and develop their skills and talent in a two-day course, which includes music, movement, improvisation, creative story writing and creating a show.

For more than 24 years, the company has offered workshops to young actors and given them the chance to explore their own favourite story.

Mad About Theatre Director Indi Allen is looking forward to the summer school.

She said: “I am delighted to be working with Helen Brown at the Education Centre at St Osyth, Helen has a wealth of knowledge and is keen to explore support learning.

“Our Summer School this year will not only have the spectacular atmosphere of working in a historic building but lots of wonderful learning opportunities, theatre gives young people skills for life.”

The two-day course on August 1 and 2 cost £20 and members of the public are invited to watch the final performance, with tickets starting at £5.

Anyone interested in joining the workshop can get in touch on 07709 315510.