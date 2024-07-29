Suffolk Police officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly after 8am on July 24 following reports of an injured woman.

The victim, named by police as Anita Rose, had been found with a serious head wound and unconscious on a track near Rectory Lane in Brantham.

Mrs Rose had left her house at around 5am to take her dog, a springer spaniel named Bruce, for a walk.

At approximately 6.25am, she was found by a member of the public, lying on a track near the sewage works and railway line, when emergency services were called.

Mrs Rose was taken to Addenbooke’s Hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away Sunday morning.

Anita’s family have asked police to issue the following statement on their behalf: “Our mum was well known and loved in the community. She was brutally taken from us devastatingly too early, and we have been robbed of so much time with her.

“She wasn’t just a mum of six, she was also a grandma to 13, a long-term partner, a mother-in-law and a special friend to so many. Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward. We want to thank everyone for their love and support. All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones.”

Suffolk Police arrested a 45-year-old man on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder and he was taken in for questioning and has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area was also arrested on Saturday on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident and was taken in for questioning.

Both have been released on police bail with conditions until October 25.

Officers were able to locate Mrs Rose’s missing phone, but are still looking to find a pink zip-up jacket, they believe she wore prior to the incident.

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “This is a very serious incident following which Anita has now sadly died of her injuries.

“The family continue to be supported by specially trained police officers as part of the investigation.”

“The investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the offence continues, as do enquiries to establish the cause of death. Though I can now confirm that the scene has been lifted on Rectory Lane.

“Local residents should expect to see a continued police presence over the next few days while enquiries take place, while additional officers will also be in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

“Whilst searches and house to house enquiries take place, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting 37/41580/24, or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363723O47-PO1.