Police were called to Station Road, outside Buffalo Takeaway, in Clacton, following reports of a man being assaulted.

The victim was approached by two men who got out of a dark coloured BMW and tried to punch him.

The victim started to run but the men drove the car at him, hitting him.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing a white T-shirt and dark bottoms and the other suspect was wearing all dark clothing.

Incident - Station Road (Image: Google Maps)

Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood offered his sympathies to the victim and urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “Firstly, this incident sounds horrific. I hope the victim is recovering well and my thoughts are with him and his family.

“How could anyone think to hurt another person - it is terrible.

“These incidents are rare, so I would advise the public not to panic as this is not an everyday occurrence.

“Essex Police will continue to investigate this awful incident and hopefully the perpetrators can be caught and brought to justice.

Horrified - Councillor Paul Honeywood (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

“It is very important that if you do know something about this assault then please contact the police to help them find the people responsible.

The incident happened at about 2.50am on July 21. Details were only released at the weekend.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any information about this assault to contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online live chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101, citing incident 45/111175/24.”

Vehicle - an Essex Police car (Image: Essex Police)