Police were called to Station Road, outside Buffalo’s Takeway, in Clacton, at around 2.50am last Sunday, July 21, following reports of a man being assaulted.

The victim was approached by two men who got out of a dark coloured BMW and tried to punch him.

The victim started to run but the men drove the car at him, hitting him.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing a white T-shirt and dark bottoms and the other suspect was wearing all dark clothing.

The force is now urging witnesses to step forward to help with the investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any information about this assault to contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online live chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101, citing incident 45/111175/24.”