The Careline service means residents who have fallen at home can raise the alarm to get help.

Tendring Council announced last week it was reviewing the lifeline service, which was launched in 1987.

It costs almost £350,000 a year in council tax-payer cash to run and supports more than 1,850 residents.

Council bosses are now launching a public consultation on Careline's future.

The council wants to pull out of the telecare market and end the response service - despite admitting it has been a "real success story".

It would continue to provide a CCTV and out-of-hours service.

Partnerships boss Gina Placey said: “Again, I would like to stress that a final decision on ceasing any services will not be made until later this year, following the public consultation.

“And if we do go down this route, we will do our best to ensure no customers are left behind. A sum of £300,000 would be set aside to assist customers to transfer to whichever alternative provider of their choice – and they will be supported throughout.

“This decision is not just about finances, but about what is best for customers – there are many other providers out there, including some lower cost options.”

The service employs about 40 people.

The cabinet report says the council is "committed to taking every action" to prevent compulsory redundancies, which would only be a last resort.

If Careline is axed it is expected to end by 31 March next year.