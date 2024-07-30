Annie Get Your Gun, with its glittering score of toe-tapping songs, is a musical interpretation of the life of sharp-shooter Annie Oakley who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West extravaganza.

Irving Berlin’s classic songs There’s No Business Like Show Business and Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) are just two of the well-known numbers which will delight audiences at the big top tent on Frinton Greensward from August 20 to September 1.

Frinton Summer Theatre producer and artistic director Clive Brill said: “Once again we’re playing on a traverse stage and this year the big top tent will be bigger and better than ever before.

“Ethel Merman and Dolores Gray initiated the role of Annie in the US and the UK and it has since been played by the likes of Bernadette Peters and Suzi Quatro. "

Tracy Collier takes over the directorial reins for the family show this year.

Annie will be played by Alex Constandinidi with two young local actors, Betty and Albert Miller, due to appear as Annie’s younger siblings.

The production will mark the end of this year’s summer season at Frinton Summer Theatre.

Other shows that are still on include a double bill when Constellations, the Olivier award-winning West End hit by Nick Payne, partners up with Tim Whitnall’s dark comedy The Sociable Plover between July 30 and August 3.

Fanny’s Burning, the world premiere of Anton Burge’s bittersweet portrait of original TV chef Fanny Craddock and her eccentric last days at the BBC will run from August 6-10.

West End hit Noises Off by Michael Frayn will finish the McGrigor Hall season and runs from August 13-17.

Tickets are still available online at frintonsummertheartre.org or by calling the box office on 07946 480071.