The Between the Tides Festival, in Walton, is promising to bring fun and entertainment, ranging from poetry and storytelling to jazz and northern soul to the Essex coast.

Festival organiser Eleanor Brown said: “We have an amazing amount of talent in Walton and the wider Tendring area. Much of it goes unrecognised and unappreciated.

“We want to bring these people to the fore and show what they can do.

“At the same time, we want to encourage people to participate, whether singing, dancing or in an art or writing workshop.

“The festival is a way of creating waves in Walton and putting it back on the map by acknowledging how local groups and businesses are working hard to build on the sense of community.

“We have the Naze, great beaches, the pier and a revitalised town centre, but we also have many newcomers who should be both welcomed to the area and encouraged to participate in everything that is going on here.

“From the Sea Cadets to the yacht club, from Active Churches to the youth centre and with special interest groups like the Sea Dipping Warriors, Tendring Community Writers and the Feel Good Choir, there is something for everyone.

“We just need to shout about it.”

More artists are being added to the programme, which can be found online.

Denise Parsons, of vintage fashion store Dolly Daydreams, said: “It’s exciting that the whole town has an opportunity to come together with events for every age group and interest. We’re hosting a band with our neighbours Format Records bringing live music to the High Street of Walton.”

Music fans have the chance to be part of a special event - Soul on the Naze - co-organiser Andrea Butcher said.

“There’s more happening in Walton than people think," she added.

"The festival is a showcase for all the arts.

"We’re holding our popular soul night at the Albion’s Blue Room on the Saturday night of the festival - expect classic vinyl and dancing all night.”

To find out more about the September 20-22 event, visit waltonartsfestival.com.