Which? published a survey after asking more than 4,700 people about their experiences of UK seaside towns last year.

The survey included a number of criteria, such as the quality of beaches, parking, food and drink and more.

The results placed Frinton in the top 20 in the UK, scoring five-star ratings in the categories for beaches, parking, and peace and quiet, with an overall score of 75 per cent satisfaction.

But Clacton was left languishing in the bottom ten, only scoring 48 per cent of overall satisfaction.

Gazette readers were surprised by the results, with many saying Clacton was one of their favourite beaches.

Daniel Kingham said: “It’s not rocket science. If you want the pier and rides and a bit of beach, Clacton is the place.

A busy Clacton beach (Image: Newsquest)

“If you prefer peace and quiet on the beach go to Frinton. The Greensward there is also a nice place for a picnic.”

Paul Andrew Wood said: “Clacton is my kind of town but Frinton is lovely in an old-school kind of way.

“The best beach on this side of the coast is Walton on the Naze with beautiful golden sands.

"There's a long pier for the kids and sea fishers and good fish and chip shop.

“If I didn't live in Dovercourt I would love to live in Walton. The town is a bit tatty around the edges but that suits me. There is somewhere for everyone on the Essex coast.”

Crowds on Clacton beach by the pier (Image: Newsquest)

Maggie Anne Nugent would also give Clacton a much better rating, saying: “I love Clacton.

"It's got an amazing pier that has everything, gorgeous gardens that are kept immaculate and plenty of places to eat. The beach is a proper sandy beach with easy access.”

Deb Harrison, and many others, had fond memories of spending her school holidays in Essex, and is looking forward to come back.

She said: “I used to go to Clacton on holiday as a child. In fact me and my sister are going for a couple of days in August."

Others were disappointed not to see Holland-on-Sea and Walton-on-the-Naze represented in the rankings.

A serene Frinton beach (Image: Catherine Withers)

Lesley Szurko said: “What about Walton? Walton and Frinton are my favourite Essex beaches.”

Brandon Lee threw another beach into the discussion, as he is certain a much-overlooked beach should have made the list,

He said: “I think Jaywick has the best beach. Maybe it’s not the best location but it has the best beach.

A busy bank holiday on Frinton beach (Image: Carol Brewerton)

“It definitely has smoother sand, better water.

"Clacton should have been ranked a bit higher though, it’s a good place for holiday, especially to bring children. Let’s show some love for Clacton.”

Janice Deller added: “Jaywick is much better then both of them.”