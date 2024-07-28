The energetic, quick-witted star, who regularly appears on Celebrity Gogglebox, The One Show and political satire programme Have I Got News for You has never performed in Frinton before.

However, he once mentioned Frinton more than ten times in an episode of BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute and is expected to receive a warm welcome in the resort.

Gyles will be visiting Frinton as part of his nationwide tour of appearances and book festivals and will perform his show on August 28.

Frinton Summer Theatre artistic director and producer Clive Brill said: “We are delighted to welcome Gyles Brandreth to Frinton.

“This event will be very popular and we encourage you to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Gyles has had an illustrious and varied career ranging from being an MP and Lord Commissioner of the Treasury to being a much-loved television personality including appearing on TV quiz shows including Countdown and Pointless.

He is also a celebrated author with his most recent book, an acclaimed biography of Queen Elizabeth II – Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait – being the Sunday Times No 1 bestseller.

He is a prolific writer including nine detective novels and his childhood memoir Odd Boy Out also being a Sunday Times bestseller.

Since 2022, Gyles has appeared on stage with Dame Judi Dench at the Gielgud Theatre in London, at Hampton Court Palace and at the Royal Albert Hall. He also appears with actor Sheila Hancock on Great Canal Journey.

His one-man shows have won multiple five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and he tours regularly across the UK.