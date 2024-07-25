Officers rushed to Grigson Drive shortly after 12.25pm on Wednesday to reports of a dog behaving dangerously out of control and found a child had sustained a serious facial injury.

Police said the youngster had suffered a serious injury described as “life-changing, but not life-threatening”.

The force has provided a new update, saying the young child has been assessed and although "longer-term treatment will be required", she is "recovering well".

Det Ch Insp Nathan Hutchinson said the dog, who's breed has not yet been confirmed, has been "disclaimed by the owner and has been seized by police".

DCI Hutchinson added: “The early stages of this investigation have focused on the welfare of the young child and her family and I’m glad to say her injuries are not as severe as had initially been feared.

“Although she will require some ongoing treatment, she is recovering well.

“A woman who had been arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

"This incident required immediate and emergency attendance from response officers and detectives who were there within minutes, which has led to an incredibly thorough and prompt investigation.

“I’m proud of the response from all teams involved, most especially those responding officers who were so concerned about the child’s injuries that they took the decision to take the child straight to hospital on a blue light run.

"This undoubtedly meant assessment and treatment for her injuries could be carried out by medical experts as quickly as possible.”

A resident of Grigson Drive, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette they heard "screaming and crying" in the area before officers with "vests and dog kennel vans" arrived 15 minutes later.

Police confirmed yesterday a woman was arrested but have said she has since been released under investigation.