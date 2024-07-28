Property Solvers have analysed data around property sales in the town and have found that the average price for a house in Clacton is £200,730.

According to the figures, the average property price has increased by more than £60,000 over the past five years and by more than £13,000 over the past 12 months.

When it comes to the most expensive streets in Clacton, Holland-on-Sea is dominating the top spots.

In The Esplanade, the average sale was closed at about £605,000, followed by Manor Way where properties were sold on average at £533,333 and Arnold Road with sales around £513,125.

Expensive - The Esplanade has on average the most expensive properties (Image: Google Street View)

Here are the most expensive streets:

The Esplanade Manor Way Arnold Road Lancaster Gardens East Kings Parade St Johns Road Second Avenue

At the other end of the price range, several parts of Clacton town centre have the cheapest streets.

Number one with an average price of £31,153 is Regency Lodge retirement apartments, close to the city centre, followed by East Haven with an average of £67,093 and Havenvale with an average of £72,571.

Cheap - East Haven has on average the second least expensive properties (Image: Google Street View)

Here are the cheapest streets:

Regency Lodge East Haven Havenvale Grange Court Castle Road Station Road Coleman Court Carnarvon Road Westcliff Court Jack Branch Court

Over the last year, the majority of homes that were sold were within the £220,000 to £270,000 range, with 126 recorded sales.

On average, properties were taking 64 days to sell, mainly for under the asking price.