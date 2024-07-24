The incident between a van and a lorry happened on the A282, near the Dartford Crossing, at around 4.05pm today (July 24).

Officers were called to the scene and a woman was found injured.

She was taken to hospital for treatment where her injuries were assessed as non life threatening.

There are currently severe delays in the area and motorists are advised to find alternative routes if possible.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: "Kent Police was called at around 4.05pm on Wednesday 24 July 2024 following a collision involving a van and a lorry on the A282 in Dartford.

"Officers attended and one woman has been taken to a London hospital for treatment.

"There is currently heavy congestion in the area and motorists are advised to find alternative routes if possible."