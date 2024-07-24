At around 12.30pm today, June 24, Essex Police was called to Grigson Drive, in Clacton, after reports of a "dog behaving dangerously out of control".

Essex Police were also alerted to the incident by the East of England Ambulance Service, after it received reports of a child being “bitten by a dog.”

Upon arriving to the incident, officers found a young child who had sustained a facial injury and a dog which they secured away from the child.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment for a "serious injury", which police say is being treated as "life-changing but not life-threatening".

A woman has now been arrested.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "As part of our response to this incident, a woman has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner of dog dangerously out of control.

"This arrest has been made in order to secure early evidence relating to the incident and is just one element of what will be a thorough, proportionate and open-minded investigation."