Thanks to the generosity of Frinton Rotary and a team of volunteers, a matinee show was sponsored for the elderly of latest production Bestseller.

For the past 22 years, Frinton Rotary Club has made it possible for elderly people who have difficulty getting out, providing transport so they can enjoy professional theatre on their doorstep.

Rotarian and event organiser Michael Chaplin said: "It was good to read in the play's programme an acknowledgment from the theatre of our Rotary club's effort to bring people to the special matinee who otherwise might not be able to come to the theatre.

Applause - Actors take a bow as the audience show their appreciation for a wonderful show (Image: Nigel Wood)

“This is part of our aim to reach people who live alone, to bring them a little happiness. Our members volunteer to drive and bring them to various events throughout the year, of which the theatre treat is undoubtedly one of the highlights.

“As well as our own drivers, we are grateful to local home care company, Home Instead whose volunteers brought along guests to the theatre. And we must give thanks to the Theatre Friends who served up refreshments in the interval.”

Patricia Fry, 86, was thrilled to be invited.

She said: “I can’t get around so easily anymore, so it was lovely to be collected from home and taken right to the theatre door. The volunteers are so patient and kind.

"I thought the play was marvellous and thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon. Well done to all involved.”

Home Instead volunteers Kay Carswell (left) and Diane Marsh (right) chat ahead of the show. (Image: Nigel Wood)

Home Instead's Jo Thorne said: “It was a pleasure to support the Rotarians. The summer theatre is a great opportunity to socialise, make new friends and help reduce social isolation.

"To see the guests having such a lovely time makes it all worthwhile.”

She said the show was enjoyed by the audience, with lots of laugh-out-loud moments.