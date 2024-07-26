Clacton Pier has been shortlisted in the UK Theme Park Awards 2023 and is up against 14 other venues across the country.

The competition includes Southend’s Adventure Island, Pleasurewood Hills in Suffolk and others.

There are 22 categories in all and the Clacton venue is nominated for Best Seaside Park.

Clacton Pier is now asking people to vote for the attraction until September 1.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown said it is an "honour" to be shortlisted.

“It’s going to be a tough gig but we know we have tremendous support in our community and hopefully people will vote for us again,” he said.

“It was due to the public’s vote that we won the Muddy Stilettos Award 2024 for Best Family Attraction in Essex earlier this summer.

“Hopefully all those who got behind us then will do so again this time around. It’s not only good for the pier, but also the town and Tendring as a whole.”

The results will be announced at a ceremony on September 19.