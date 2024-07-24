At around 12.30pm today, June 24, Essex Police were called to Grigson Drive, in Clacton, after reports of a dog being dangerously out of control.

The police were also alerted to the incident by the East of England Ambulance Service after it received reports of a child being “bitten by a dog”.

The force said it would take the child to hospital, so an ambulance crew was stood down.

Area - another image of Grigson Drive (Image: Newsquest)

Police officers had found a young child who had sustained a facial injury and a dog which they say had been secured away from the child.

Det Chief Insp Nathan Hutchinson said there “will continue to be an emergency services presence in the area throughout the day” as the investigation moves forward.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment.

Clacton residents have reacted to the incident.

A resident of Grigson Drive, who asked to remain anonymous, spoken about what they heard during the incident he dog they suspect may have been involved.

They said: “We heard all the screaming and crying.

Location - Grigson Drive (Image: Newsquest)

“Then ten to 15 minutes later there were police officers with vests, dog kennel vans and plain clothed police officers.

“If my front door is open the dog has got into my house on quite a few occasions.

“If it’s outside we’ll come in if we see it.

“It makes us feel unsafe. If our kids play at night on their scooters and we see the dog, we will ask them to come in."

Another resident named Dan said: “It’s a concern. If the dog is running out on the street and it’s out of control, it’s not good.”