Councillor Gary Scott will join the executive committee as cabinet member for arts, culture and heritage.

Mr Scott, who was chairman of the council from 2023 to 2024, has been appointed to the position, which includes responsibility for the council-run Princes Theatre in Clacton, by leader Mark Stephenson.

Mr Stephenson said the appointment came following a review of portfolio holder responsibilities, adding: “Promoting Tendring’s heritage, attracting visitors and encouraging them to stay longer is a core part of Our Vision - the council’s corporate plan for 2024-2028.

“Championing the arts and culture is also an important part of raising our residents’ aspirations and creating opportunities.”

“I am therefore pleased to welcome Councillor Scott to the cabinet – he will bring a wealth of experience to the role.”

Mr Scott said: “I am looking forward to working with my cabinet colleagues to deliver the Our Vision priorities across my portfolio”.

Mr Scott will also work with the Arts Council.

His portfolio will include rural affairs and he will also be the council’s equality and inclusion champion.