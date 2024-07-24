Essex Police are on the scene in Grigson Road, Clacton, after reports of a dog behaving dangerously out of control.

Officers say they arrived and found a young child who had sustained a facial injury and a dog which they say has now been secured away from the child.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment for a "serious injury", which police say is being treated as "life-changing but not life-threatening".

Det Chief Insp Nathan Hutchinson said: “Clearly, our priority is the child’s welfare and at this stage and two people are currently helping us to understand what led up to this incident.

“There will continue to be an emergency services presence in the area throughout the day as our investigation progresses and we will endeavour to provide an update on the situation when we practically can.”