The 1.3-mile landmark - the world’s longest pleasure pier - saw a dramatic drop in visitors as 37,000 fewer people visited in the 2023/24 financial year compared with the previous year.

Southend Council’s figures show record numbers of people visiting in 2022/2023 with 412,300 people venturing onto the iconic pier, which now boasts new multi-million pound electric trains.

However, in the 2023/2024 financial year, the pier had just 375,340 visitors after it also endured a tough few years when the pier was forced to close in the pandemic.

The figures come after the new Labour-led administration shelved Tory plans to bring in a private company to operate the pier in the hope of securing huge investment and a sustainable plan for the future.

Instead, the coalition of Labour, Lib Dems and Independents announced a grand plan to hold dozens of events in Southend High Street and on the pier throughout the year in a determined effort to attract families to boost the pier and the wider tourism industry in Southend.

Last week, the council also revealed it will appoint a £100,000 a year culture and tourism director to breath new life into the city.

Matt Dent, Labour Southend councillor responsible for culture, tourism and business, said: “Increasing the number of visitors to the pier is one of my top priorities in my cabinet portfolio, and I will expect the new director to prioritise it too.

“The pier is a fantastic asset to the city, and one which I think most residents will agree we need to make better use of.”

The new culture and tourism director will be expected to help deliver the council’s ambition to hold a minimum of six major events across the city each year and at least 20 weeks’ worth of events on the pier each year.

Mr Dent, who represents Kursaal on the council, added: “The events that are already taking place on the pier, including the return of El Galeon next month, are a good start, but our ambitions as an administration go far beyond that.

“I’ve already started work with officers on a new and exciting slate of events, as well as including it in already planned events like City Jam.

“After two months in administration good progress is being made, and I’m hoping we’ll be able to make announcements in the near future.”

But Seafront Traders’ Association member Paul Thompson, thinks that was a mistake for the council to turn away from privatisation.

He said: “The idea of a private investment into the pier with established people that do those things and have track records and experience in running attractions is the way forward.

“They keep putting the parking prices up and wonder why less people are coming. It’s £28 a day now. They won’t accept that affects it but obviously it does.

“They can spend £100,000 on a director of tourism but they are charging fortunes to park.”

Mum Jemma Baron, from Southend, said she understood why visitor numbers had plunged.

She added: “I must admit the trains are great. My son James, who is three, loves them. But the pier never changes, does it?

“There is never anything fresh or new. It’s just a train ride or a walk and a visit to the cafe at the end or the RNLI gift shop.

“I do think some events will make it better - it will give people a reason to visit. We just needs to go back to those days of the bowling alley which I loved in my teens. It needs a proper attraction.”