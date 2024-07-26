Tendring Council announced earlier this week they are considering axing the life-saving service, which allows people to press a button to summon help if they fall over.

Some residents are concerned that the council has not considered the costs of moving to alternative services if Careline closes.

Su Butcher, who lives in Frinton and has a relative who uses Careline, said: “The cost to service users is important because much of the income to justify the Careline service comes from service users, keeping subsidy down.

“It may well be better for service users and their relatives if they were to pay a little more and keep Careline in-house at the council.”

Dianne Steadman, 74, lives in Kirby Cross and has used Careline for 17 years.

She is severely sight impaired and lives alone with her service dog.

Dianne urged the council not to cancel the service and said: “I think Careline does benefit people because if you have an emergency, you can contact them, and they will help.

She continued: “If Careline is cancelled, no one has given me any clue where to go from here.

“What other services are there? I can’t find them because I can’t see.”

Tendring Council will hold a cabinet meeting on Friday, July 26, to discuss the fate of the service.

Council partnerships boss Gina Placey said: “A final decision on ceasing any services will not be made until later this year, following a public consultation, but I want to stress that if we do go down this route then no customers will be left behind.”

She continued: “If the council decides to withdraw Careline services, a sum of £300,000 would be set aside to help transfer customers to whichever alternative provider they may select, and they will be kept informed and supported throughout.”

She added: “It is about what is best for customers. There are many other providers out there, including some lower cost options.”