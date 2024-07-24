Summer Andrew, 23, of Old Road, Clacton and Nick Barrett, 23, of Claydon Road, Harwich appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday July 17 where they were sentenced.

An investigation by a Police Online Investigation Team was launched in December 2021 following intelligence about Andrew and Barrett engaging in sexual activity online whilst in the presence of children online.

Further enquiries revealed that the pair had filmed themselves having sex in exchange for watching live footage of a four-year-old child being abused.

They were arrested and charged on June 29 2022. Nick Barrett was charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Summer Andrew was charged with arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

Barrett pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 12 years to serve at least 7 years in prison.

During the court process, Barrett was described as lacking “insight into your sexual preoccupation and present a real risk of sexual harm to children in the future.”

Andrew pleaded not guilty but following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, was found guilty on April 11 2024. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Both were issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an indefinite Notification Requirement Order.

Judge Morgan said: “This offence is so serious only a custodial can be justified.”

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Nicola Hadfield said “The tireless work of our officers has managed to safeguard other children from coming to harm in the hands of Barrett and Andrew.

“The two will now be registered sex offenders, meaning that they will have indefinite notification requirements and every interaction with any children in the future will be monitored.

“These offences took place on the former online chat room site Omegle, which would allow users to video chat with randomly selected users.

“Omegle shut down after 14 years in November 2023 following multiple investigations into child abuse being attributed to the site.

“It’s a positive move forward to see a large online platform taking accountability for offences which may take place on their site.”