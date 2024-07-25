Geoff Manning, 70, from Frinton, has been an active user of the pool at the leisure centre in Prince’s Esplanade since 2007.

But since the start of July he the swimmer says he has experienced issues at the pool.

He said: “I have used the pool since 2007 and swam there with the assistance of the pool staff.

Pool - Walton's leisure centre has a ramp leading into the pool, which makes it very accessible (Image: Google Maps, John Cornwell)

“We have now been told that lifeguards are no longer allowed to assist disabled people in the pool.

"I don’t need a lot of help, I can get changed on my own, I only need someone to push me into the water and help me out again.”

Mr Manning says the leisure centre pool is the only one in the Tendring area with a ramp, making it accessible for people with mobility difficulties.

But without the help of the staff, who he claims are not allowed to speak about the issue, he would need to pay for a carer to help him get into the water.

“I would pay £50 for someone to just push me in and help me out," said Mr Manning.

" I feel sorry for the poolside staff. They are lovely, but for some reason they can’t help us any more.”

Visiting the other pools in Clacton or Dovercourt, is not an option for Mr Manning.

He was forced to partially give up swimming during the pandemic, which impacted his physical and his mental health.

“It makes me feel like I’m a second-class citizen,” he said.

Katherine McCoy, 60, also from Frinton, who has cerebral palsy, is also affected by the issue.

She said: “I like swimming, it really helps with my mobility. Without it, I might go back to square one. But I am going to fight.”

Tendring Councillor leisure boss Mick Barry apologised for the inconvenience caused while a broken hoist was replaced.

He said: “Unfortunately our disabled-access pool hoist at Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles leisure centre broke recently, and though a new one has been ordered, it will not arrive for installation until September.

“Staff cannot assist people into the pool as we have to ensure their safety – with regards to manual handling, and safeguarding – though we understand some of our lifeguards had aided previously in an effort to be helpful.

“People with carers can bring them into the pool for free to support them, and as a temporary measure while the hoist is broken, disabled swimmers can use our pools at Clacton Leisure Centre or Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles which do have working hoists.

“We are sorry for the impact this has on our customers, and I want to reassure them we are doing all we can to put this right as quickly as possible.”