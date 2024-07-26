Food and Drinks Festivals UK added a new event in Clacton to their calendar, which has been hailed a great success by organisers.

The festival ran over two days at the weekend and saw around 3,000 people enjoy food, drink and activities at the Holland-on-Sea football ground in Dulwich Road.

Organiser Don Quinn said: “It was a very good turn out on a lovely sunny day.

“It has been absolutely brilliant for a first event. We really want to be back again next year.

“We have had very friendly responses from local people in Clacton. They are very pleased to be treated to their own.”

Mr Quinn and business partner Karen Rowles also organise the Colchester Food and Drink Festival, which regularly sees a large number of residents enjoy foods of different cultures, as well as all-day music over a weekend.

Following the success of the new event in Clacton, Mr Quinn and Mrs Rowles are confident to return next year again.

“We are very much looking forward to come back,” said Mr Quinn. “We’re working out what we got right and how we can improve things and make it bigger.”