The big top has been put up on Clacton West Road for visitors to enjoy an action-packed two hours.

Among the acts are the wheel of death, the rolling globes, chair balancing, acrobatics, spinning plates, showgirls and more, with a live orchestra.

Spotted- The circus trailers were spotted being driven into Clacton yesterday. (Image: Cheryl Holland)

The Dui Rossie clowns have been making their very first circus appearance here in the UK, as well as Monsieur Fabrice with a foot juggling act.

Before the show and during the interval, circus souvenirs and a range of hot and cold refreshments are available to purchase.

This is the circus’s 11th year on the road, and it started with a ringmaster who, at 17, became the youngest ever in the UK.

Visit- The circus will be in town from Wednesday, 24 July, to Sunday, 11 August. (Image: Cheryl Holland)

Circus Fantasia is in Clacton from Wednesday, 24 July, to Sunday, 11 August.

Weekday shows are at 3pm and 7pm, with weekend shows at 1pm and 4pm.

Side view seating is £12, with grandstand seating £18 for children aged two to 14, and £20 for adults.

Deluxe ringside seats are £22 per child and £24 per adult.

Tickets can be bought at https://circusfantasia.co.uk.