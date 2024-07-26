CIRCUS fans can soon enjoy Circus Fantasia after it was spotted arriving in Clacton yesterday.
The big top has been put up on Clacton West Road for visitors to enjoy an action-packed two hours.
Among the acts are the wheel of death, the rolling globes, chair balancing, acrobatics, spinning plates, showgirls and more, with a live orchestra.
The Dui Rossie clowns have been making their very first circus appearance here in the UK, as well as Monsieur Fabrice with a foot juggling act.
Before the show and during the interval, circus souvenirs and a range of hot and cold refreshments are available to purchase.
This is the circus’s 11th year on the road, and it started with a ringmaster who, at 17, became the youngest ever in the UK.
Circus Fantasia is in Clacton from Wednesday, 24 July, to Sunday, 11 August.
Weekday shows are at 3pm and 7pm, with weekend shows at 1pm and 4pm.
Side view seating is £12, with grandstand seating £18 for children aged two to 14, and £20 for adults.
Deluxe ringside seats are £22 per child and £24 per adult.
Tickets can be bought at https://circusfantasia.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here