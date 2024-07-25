Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Mini

Mini (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Chihuahua

Colour - White/Grey

If you want to adopt Mini you can view their full profile here.

Mini came into the care of the centre after being found as a stray and has regained full health through treatments and a good diet.

She is described as a "happy and affectionate" dog who loves meeting new people and enjoying a bit of a fuss.

Mini would benefit from being the only pet in a new home as she likes her own space and would need a secure garden also.

Caramel

Caramel (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three months old

Breed - Husky x German Shepherd

Colour - White, Grey and Brown

If you want to adopt Caramel you can view their full profile here.

Caramel is described as a "delightful" dog who is looking for a home that is experienced with larger breeds.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "The good news is that Caramel has already enjoyed the warmth of a loving household, so she's got a solid foundation of basic training and is well-accustomed to life within a home."

Caramel could live with children aged eight or above as well as potentially another dog.

Huxley

Huxley (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby and White

If you want to adopt Huxley you can view their full profile here.

Huxley is said to have a "sweet nature" and would make "the perfect companion to anyone lucky enough to adopt him".

He would prefer to be the only cat in the home and could live with children of secondary school age.

Additionally, he likes company and would want owners to be around for most of the day.

Dobby

Dobby (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross

Colour - Grey and White

If you want to adopt Dobby you can view their full profile here.

Dobby came into Danaher Animal Home as a stray and was unfortunately undernourished.

However, with a tailored feeding plan he has been gaining weight and his "affectionate and playful personality" is now shining through.

Dobby would benefit from being the only dog in a new home and finding patient owners.

Ideally, Dobby would love to find an adults-only home and a life without cats, primarily because his past experiences with them are unknown.

Frankie

Frankie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Adult

Breed - Continental giant

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Frankie you can view her full profile here.

Frankie is described as a "bit of a character" with a vibrant personality which can't be ignored.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Now, Frankie is certainly the kind to let you know when she's not quite pleased; it's her way of expressing her unique quirks and preferences—nothing personal, of course."

She is hoping to find a male rabbit to live with but will need time to feel totally at ease before actually living with him.

The centre adds: "This could take time but we are hopeful she has it in her to calm somewhat and become a more tolerant and patient version of herself over time."