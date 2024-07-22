The teenage victim said she had been assaulted by two teenage boys under a bridge near to the clubhouse at the Martello Beach Holiday Park, in Belsize Avenue, shortly before 7.30pm on Friday (July 19).

Essex Police officers have been carrying out high-visibility and plain-clothed enquiries at the caravan park over the weekend.

The suspects are described as being in their early teens, with one of them having black hair and wearing a white vest and grey shorts with a lime green stripe vertically down the side, white socks and trainers.

The other is described as having dark blond hair and wearing a blue t-shirt with white writing on the bottom at the back and small horizontal lines on the arms, blue shorts and black flip flops.

Det Insp James Hardingham said: “I know this incident will cause concern for those living and staying at the park, and my team is working around the clock to identify these two boys.

“The victim and her family are being supported by specialist officers and staff.

“Over the weekend officers have been carrying out high-visibility patrols while plain-clothed officers have also been carrying out enquiries like house-to-house and speaking with residents.

“The boys were seen in the arcade area at around 6.50pm before walking with the victim down Kestrel View before going between two caravans, across the car park and to the bridge where we believe the assault to have taken place.

“I believe there will have been a number of people in the area who will have seen the boys and need anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage in relation to the incident is urged to get in touch with Essex Police, quoting incident 1,274 of July 19.