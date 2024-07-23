Which? conducted a survey asking more than 4,700 people about their experiences of UK seaside towns last year, covering a range of criteria such as the quality of the beaches, food and drink, parking and more.

Frinton has been named among the top 20 places in the UK, scoring five-star ratings in the categories beaches, parking, peace and quiet, and an overall customer score of 75 per cent satisfaction.

However, Clacton was ranked as the sixth worst seaside town, scoring only 48 per cent satisfaction.

Beach - Southend's beach was listed among the bottom 10

Southend scored an overall satisfaction rating of 53 per cent making it the tenth worst seaside town.

But many visitors to Clacton disagreed with the findings, saying the resort should have been ranked higher.

Sue and Dave Lewis from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire spent the recent heatwave at the beach.

They said: “We have been to Clacton several times, but today we are here only for the day. We are enjoying it here, it’s nice to walk along the promenade.”

Both were surprised by Clacton’s low rating, saying they enjoyed a good meal in the town ahead of their time at the beach.

Sue said: “We didn’t think it was that bad, we thought it was actually quite good here.”

Visitors - Sue and David Lewis, from Milton Keynes, love Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

“Frinton tends to be for older people, so it’s nice to see the young people along here.”

Linda and John Boe, from Southend, also preferred Clacton over Frinton and Southend.

Couple - Linda and John Boe, from Southend, prefer Clacton over Frinton and Southend (Image: Newsquest)

Linda said: “It is very difficult to get to the beach in Frinton because you’ve got to go down slopes - it’s not easy at all.

"And the beach doesn’t have the same atmosphere as here, and it’s just a nice town.”

According to the survey, Bamburgh in Northumberland is the best seaside town, scoring 86 per cent satisfaction, and Bangor in Wales the worst, with only 42 per cent.