Mr Gilbey, 40, died following a tragic accident in Shoeburyness in March this year, when he fell through a skylight while working on a building site.

Family and friends gathered for a heartfelt memorial service in late April, at Weeley Crematorium to bid farewell to the TV star.

Now, friends and showbiz colleagues are getting together to honour Mr Gilbey, who had a passion for football and frequently attended charity matches.

Cherished - More than 100 people gathered at Weeley Crematorium to remember to George (Image: Public) (Image: Public)

Actor Darren Luckin met Mr Gilbey at a number of charity games.

He said: “George always put charity first. We all went out there to do a bit and over time we became really good friends.

“It turned out that George had roots in Clacton. That’s where I grew up from the age of nine until I was about 19.

“So we had that connection, and every time I was down in Clacton, visiting my family and my son, I met up with George.

“He was a very, very nice person and he was well-liked by a lot of people.”

Sharing a passion for football and charity, it seemed like a “no brainer” to organise a match in George's honour, said Darren.

“I got in touch with one of his best friends, Bill, at the funeral, and he said it’s just a brilliant idea.

Actor - Friend and actor Darren Luckin is part of the organising team behind the game for George (Image: Darren Luckin)

“The plan is to get a team of celebrities and mix it up a bit, versus George’s friends.”

Along with Christopher David, Bill Drabble and Jenny Robinson, they set up a fundraiser for Mr Gilbey’s daughter and Parkinson’s charities, in support of his mother Linda.

The football match has now grown into an all-day event, with entertainment and retailers.

Darren said: “There is so much interest and we have decided to make it a free event with donations - whatever people can afford.

“It’s a celebration of George’s life more than anything else.”

Celebrities willinclude X-factor finalist Che Chesterman, Shameless actor Robbie Conway, EastEnders Ross Boatman and Matt Iapinskas, and Adam Oakley, as well as internet personalities Dan Spragg, Triston Simmonds and 'Wealdstone Raider' Gordon Parmar Hill, and singer Stevi Ritche.

The organisers want to thank ManGuard and Gassed Clothing Co for supporting the event.

The match will take place on August 24 at Clacton Town FC's Rush Green Bowl, with gates opening at 12noon and kick-off at 3pm.