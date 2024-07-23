The British Army’s Red Devils parachute team will be showcasing the immense capabilities of the Army’s paratroopers during the twilight display programme on the first day of the two-day spectacle.

The twilight flights have proved to be a real crowd-pleaser since they were first introduced at the Tendring Council-run event in 2015 and give people working during the day the chance to join the fun.

The Red Devils are a fitting addition to this year’s show, which will be commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France that began the liberation of Europe in the Second World War.

Display - The Clacton Airshow promises a bumper twilight display (Image: Paul Johnson)

The Red Devils began in 1964 to boost public engagement and recruitment for the British Army.

Their moniker was coined in 1942 after the Parachute Regiment was deployed to North Africa.

The elite unit is made up of 15 highly-skilled paratroopers who remain serving members of the Parachute Regiment and can be recalled to duty at any time.

Deputy leader of Tendring council Ivan Henderson said: “The world-renowned Red Devils will put on a truly thrilling show – jumping from an aircraft high in the sky above Clacton before showcasing their aerial skills and then landing on the beach as twilight descends on the Essex Sunshine Coast.

“The display will delight enthusiasts of all ages and will be particularly popular with younger flight fans.

“Not only will it be an exciting display, but it will be fitting to welcome the Red Devils to Clacton for the first time as we honour the brave men who fought to liberate Europe on D-Day.”

Display - The Firebirds at the Clacton Airshow (Image: Paul Johnson/Flightline UK)

Returning to the evening line-up will also be the ever-popular Otto the helicopter, which will fill the sky with fireworks, smoke and noise, while the brightly-lit Firebirds will give a swirling aerobatic display topped off with more pyrotechnics.

The twilight display is sponsored by Clacton-based Red Nova IT Solutions, which is also one of the event’s main sponsors.

Airshow organisers have already announced a host of heritage aircraft that will be taking to the skies for the Clacton Airshow on August 22 and 23, including aeroplanes from the First and Second World Wars and the post-war period, as well as a specially commissioned D-Day Formation.

For more information visit clactonairshow.com.