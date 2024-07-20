It was reported that a man in his 40s had been attacked by a group of people in Pier Avenue at around 10.10pm on Wednesday (17 July).

The man sustained injuries to his face which required medical attention.

Officers from Clacton CID are investigating and need anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage in relation to this incident, please contact Essex Police with the crime reference number – 42/108802/24.

